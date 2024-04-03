Mavericks Sign Forward Nolan Sullivan

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Nolan Sullivan, the team announced today.

Sullivan wrapped up a collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he was the team captain in each of the last two seasons. Sullivan wore a letter in four of his five collegiate seasons at UNO.

"As the captain at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Nolan is an elite faceoff man who plays the game the right way," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He plays a complete 200-foot game and has exceptional character. He is a great addition to our Mavericks lineup."

In five NCAA seasons, Sullivan notched 27 goals and 34 assists in 171 games.

Sullivan is now the fourth member of the 2023-24 Mavericks to have an affiliation with Nebraska-Omaha, joining defensemen Ryan Jones and Nate Knoepke as well as Goalie/Video Coach Rob Couturier.

