Mavericks Sign Forward Nolan Sullivan
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Nolan Sullivan, the team announced today.
Sullivan wrapped up a collegiate career at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, where he was the team captain in each of the last two seasons. Sullivan wore a letter in four of his five collegiate seasons at UNO.
"As the captain at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, Nolan is an elite faceoff man who plays the game the right way," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He plays a complete 200-foot game and has exceptional character. He is a great addition to our Mavericks lineup."
In five NCAA seasons, Sullivan notched 27 goals and 34 assists in 171 games.
Sullivan is now the fourth member of the 2023-24 Mavericks to have an affiliation with Nebraska-Omaha, joining defensemen Ryan Jones and Nate Knoepke as well as Goalie/Video Coach Rob Couturier.
Tickets for both remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games on April 17 and 18 are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
