Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chase Carter

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Chase Carter.

Carter, 23, has seven points (1g-6a) in 26 games this season with the Newfoundland Growlers, and six points (2g-4a) in 30 games with the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL.

The third year pro has appeared in 78 SPHL games, scoring 12 points (4g-8a) and 35 games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), scoring 14 points (2g-12a).

Prior to his professional career, Carter spent four seasons in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL), skating in 120 matches and scoring 58 points (8g-50a). Carter was voted to the MHL South All-Star Team during the 2020-21 season.

