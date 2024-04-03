Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chase Carter
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced the Hockey Club has agreed to terms with free agent defenseman Chase Carter.
Carter, 23, has seven points (1g-6a) in 26 games this season with the Newfoundland Growlers, and six points (2g-4a) in 30 games with the Birmingham Bulls in the SPHL.
The third year pro has appeared in 78 SPHL games, scoring 12 points (4g-8a) and 35 games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL), scoring 14 points (2g-12a).
Prior to his professional career, Carter spent four seasons in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL), skating in 120 matches and scoring 58 points (8g-50a). Carter was voted to the MHL South All-Star Team during the 2020-21 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024
- Correction K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Transactions - April 3 - ECHL
- Thunder Loses Series-Finale to Americans in OT - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chase Carter - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Opener at Maverik Center vs Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kalamazoo's Bradford Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month - ECHL
- Back-To-Back Overtime Wins For Americans - Allen Americans
- Game Notes: April 3 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bennett Tabbed as Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Suffer 4-3 Setback against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Sign Forward Nolan Sullivan - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jan Bednar Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Bednar Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Defenseman Mason Klee Loaned to San Jose - Worcester Railers HC
- One Week Until the Next Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skate - Reading Royals
- Wichita Hosts Allen for Educational Day Game - Wichita Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Pull Out Shootout Win in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Set Coordinates on Norfolk for Three-Game Series Against Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chase Carter
- Brandon Halverson Recalled to Syracuse: Solar Bears Sign Jimmy Poreda
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
- Solar Bears Partner with Project Opioid's What's the Fix Campaign Tuesday, April 2
- Jérémie Biakabutuka Reassigned to Springfield by St. Louis Blues