Kalamazoo's Bradford Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Player of the Month
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Erik Bradford of the Kalamazoo Wings has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.
Bradford scored nine goals and added 13 assists for 22 points in 15 games during the month.
The 29-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 15 games, including six multi-point games. He had four points (2g-2a) on March 17 against Allen and had three points in a game three times - March 3 at Newfoundland (3g), March 15 against Allen (3a) and March 23 at Cincinnati (2g-1a).
A native of Orangeville, Ontario, Bradford is third in the ECHL with 78 points and fourth with 50 assists in 65 games with the K-Wings this season.
Bradford has totaled 405 points (132g-273a) in 457 career ECHL games while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 58 career games in the American Hockey League.
Prior to turning pro, Bradford posted 186 points (76g-110a) in 264 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Ottawa and Owen Sound.
Images from this story
|
Erik Bradford of the Kalamazoo Wings
