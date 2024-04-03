Rapid City's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month
April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.
Bennett scored 11 goals and added seven assists for 18 points in 14 games during the month.
The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in nine of 14 games in March, scoring a goal in seven of the 14 contests. He had five points (3g-2a) on March 29 against Allen and three points (2g-1a) on March 23 against Utah.
A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett leads ECHL rookies, and is tied for third overall, with 33 goals, while ranking fifth among first-year players with 57 points in 66 games this season.
Prior to turning pro, Bennett recorded 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.
Images from this story
|
Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 3, 2024
- Game Notes: April 3 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Rapid City's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month - ECHL
- Bennett Tabbed as Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month - Rapid City Rush
- Lions Suffer 4-3 Setback against Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Mavericks Sign Forward Nolan Sullivan - Kansas City Mavericks
- Jan Bednar Named ECHL Goaltender of the Month for March - Toledo Walleye
- Toledo's Bednar Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month - ECHL
- Defenseman Mason Klee Loaned to San Jose - Worcester Railers HC
- One Week Until the Next Jr. Royals Pre-Eval Skate - Reading Royals
- Wichita Hosts Allen for Educational Day Game - Wichita Thunder
- Ghost Pirates Pull Out Shootout Win in Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Preview: Royals Set Coordinates on Norfolk for Three-Game Series Against Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.