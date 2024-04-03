Rapid City's Bennett Named Howies Hockey Tape/ECHL Rookie of the Month

Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Blake Bennett of the Rapid City Rush has been named the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for March.

Bennett scored 11 goals and added seven assists for 18 points in 14 games during the month.

The 25-year-old tallied at least one point in nine of 14 games in March, scoring a goal in seven of the 14 contests. He had five points (3g-2a) on March 29 against Allen and three points (2g-1a) on March 23 against Utah.

A native of Grand Island, New York, Bennett leads ECHL rookies, and is tied for third overall, with 33 goals, while ranking fifth among first-year players with 57 points in 66 games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Bennett recorded 72 points (43g-29a) in 80 career games at American International College.

