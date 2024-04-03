Correction K-Wings' Erik Bradford Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday that the ECHL has named veteran forward Erik Bradford the Warrior Hockey ECHL Player of the Month for March.

Bradford scored nine goals and added 13 assists for 22 points in 15 games in March. Kalamazoo's alternate captain also attained career-high marks in goals (28), assists (50) and points (78) to go along with notching his 400th professional and ECHL point this past month.

The 29-year-old tallied at least one point in 10 of his 15 games, including six multi-point games. He had four points (2g-2a) on March 17 against Allen and had three points in a game three times - March 3 at Newfoundland (3g), March 15 against Allen (3a) and March 23 at Cincinnati (2g-1a).

A native of Orangeville, Ontario, Bradford is third in the ECHL with 78 points and fourth with 50 assists in 65 games with the K-Wings this season.

Bradford has totaled 405 points (132g-273a) in 457 career ECHL games while adding nine points (4g-5a) in 58 career games in the American Hockey League over the last nine seasons.

Prior to turning pro, Bradford posted 186 points (76g-110a) in 264 career games in the Ontario Hockey League with Barrie, Ottawa and Owen Sound.

The K-Wings are back in action Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EDT against the Cincinnati Cyclones (29-31-6-0) at Heritage Bank Center.

