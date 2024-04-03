Lions Suffer 4-3 Setback against Mariners

April 3, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - The Trois-Rivières Lions (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) were unable to win Game 2 in less than 24 hours against the Maine Mariners (Boston Bruins affiliate), losing 4-3. Despite this defeat, Ron Choules' team remains 4th in the North Division (last playoff spot).

Both teams picked up where they left off the day before, with solid shoulder shots from both sides. The Lions were the first to get on the scoreboard, with a goal from captain Cedric Montminy. However, the Mariners replied 2 minutes later to level the score.

In the 2nd period, the Mariners quickly took the lead, but Nicolas Guay and Jakov Novak scored to put the Lions ahead in turn. At the end of the period, however, the visitors fought back to tie the score at 3 all.

Both teams tried hard to break the tie in the 3rd period, but Gabriel Chicoine of the Mariners finally succeeded on the power play.

The 2 teams will enjoy a few days off for Easter, and will meet again next Wednesday, April 3, at 7pm.

