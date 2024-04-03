Fuel Steal Win in OT Thriller Over Wheeling

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers in an important divisional matchup on Wednesday night. After a late goal to tie the game, Andrew Bellant became the savior in overtime to give the Fuel a 6-5 win.

1ST PERIOD

Kyle Maksimovich opened the scoring at 6:57 with the help of Ryan Gagnier and Victor Hadfield to put the Fuel up 1-0.

Less than three minutes later, Wheeling tied the game with a goal by Davis Bunz.

Wheeling's Justin Addamo took a cross checking penalty at 10:52 to give the Fuel a power play opportunity but the Nailers killed it off.

Andrew Bellant scored on a backhanded breakaway shot at 17:27 to give Indy their second lead of the game. This goal was unassisted.

Wheeling quickly tied it up again less than a minute later with a goal by Dillon Hamaliuk making it 2-2 before the period ended.

2ND PERIOD

Just 28 seconds in, Indy's Brett Bulmer took a tripping penalty giving Wheeling their first power play of the game which they capitalized on with a goal from Dustin Manz to make it 3-2.

At 5:08, Wheeling had another power play after Jon Martin took a cross checking penalty, however the Fuel killed it off.

Wheeling's Justin Lee was called for tripping at 8:51 giving the Fuel another power play opportunity which they used to tie the game up, 3-3 courtesy of Ross MacDougall. Zach Jordan and Anthony Petruzzelli assisted that goal at 10:03.

At 17:42, Addamo took a tripping penalty giving the Fuel another power play however they did not score before the period ended.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:26, Tanner Laderoute scored to give Wheeling the 4-3 lead but less than two minutes later, Kyle Maksimovich scored his second goal of the night to tie the game again.

At 8:55, Petruzzelli took a cross checking penalty that led to a second goal of the game from Manz on the power play. This gave the Nailers the 5-4 lead again.

With just under two minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Mitchell Weeks from goal in favor of the extra skater in an attempt to tie the game.

With about thirty seconds left, Addamo took his third penalty of the game, this time for slashing to make it 6-on-4 in favor of the Fuel.

At 19:39, Andrew Perrott capitalized on the power play with a goal to tie the game, 5-5 and send it to overtime.

OVERTIME

After outshooting Wheeling 30-24 in regulation, the Fuel claimed all three overtime shots, with the final one being the game winning goal from Andrew Bellant. With the 6-5 win, the Fuel claimed two points while Wheeling claimed one in the tight Central division standings.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, April 13 for Fan Appreciation Night against the Kalamazoo Wings. Tickets are available HERE.

