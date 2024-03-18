Thomas Milic Named Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week

March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, announced today Moose goaltender Thomas Milic is the Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 17.

Milic, 20, started all three games for the Moose during the week, posting a 3-0-0 record, as Manitoba built a six-point lead for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. The rookie netminder allowed just four goals on 85 shots for a 1.30 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage.

The Port Coquitlam, B.C. native opened the week with his first career AHL shutout in a 6-0 win over Milwaukee. Milic made 29 saves, including 13 in the third period, to blank the division-leaders. The Winnipeg Jets 2023 fifth round selection then turned aside 21 shots, including five in overtime, before stopping all five attempts in the shootout for a 3-2 win against the Chicago Wolves. Milic followed up with 31 saves the next night as part of a 6-2 victory over the Wolves. He stopped 11 of 12 shots in the third period to hold off a Chicago charge.

Milic, the third-youngest goaltender in the AHL this season, holds an 11-5-1 record in 19 appearances, supported by a 2.63 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. This month, Milic has a 6-0-0 record with a 1.98 goals-against average and .929 save percentage.

The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. CT for Manitoba's second Project 11 School Day Game of the season. Tickets for all upcoming home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Coverage of Tuesday morning's game on CJOB.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App and AHLTV begins at 10:15 a.m. CT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.