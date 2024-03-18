Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Bischel to One-Year AHL Contract

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 18, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Ryan Bischel to a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Bischel, 24, spent the last five seasons at the University of Notre Dame, skating in 105 career NCAA games and posting a 2.46 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder was named the Big Ten's Goaltender of the Year for 2023 after leading the nation in total saves with 1,183 and posting the nation's second best save percentage at .931 in his second to last season.

The Medina, Minnesota, native played three seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL before joining Notre Dame for the 2019-20 campaign.

