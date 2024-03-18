Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Bischel to One-Year AHL Contract
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 18, that the Providence Bruins have signed goaltender Ryan Bischel to a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.
Bischel, 24, spent the last five seasons at the University of Notre Dame, skating in 105 career NCAA games and posting a 2.46 goals against average and a .924 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound netminder was named the Big Ten's Goaltender of the Year for 2023 after leading the nation in total saves with 1,183 and posting the nation's second best save percentage at .931 in his second to last season.
The Medina, Minnesota, native played three seasons with the Fargo Force of the USHL before joining Notre Dame for the 2019-20 campaign.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2024
- Griffins Set for Three-Game Road Trip - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Approach Record Totals with Annual Jersey Auction - Rockford IceHogs
- IceHogs Weekly: Red-Hot Hogs at Home for Two Tilts this Week - Rockford IceHogs
- Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Bischel to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Pavol Regenda to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Amerks Back at Blue Cross Arena for Three Straight Home Games this Week - Rochester Americans
- Anders Bjork to Miss Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery - Rockford IceHogs
- Sharks Loan Ozzy Wiesblatt to Milwaukee Admirals - San Jose Barracuda
- Wiesblatt Reassigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Thomas Milic Named Howie's Hockey Tape AHL Player of the Week - Manitoba Moose
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: March 18th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Manitoba's Thomas Milic Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Weekly Report: March 18, 2024 - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Pair of ECHL Forwards to Pro Tryout Contracts - Cleveland Monsters
- Blackhawks Recall Kaiser from Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- B-Sens Hold Strong in Fourth Place After Pair of Home Wins - Belleville Senators
- Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton Join on PTO's - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Del Gaizo Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Finish 4-0 Home Stand with 6-3 Win Over Texas - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Sign Ryan Bischel to One-Year AHL Contract
- P-Bruins Fall to Phantoms
- Walsh's Two Tallies Help P-Bruins Past Phantoms in a Shootout
- Providence Bruins Acquire Jared McIsaac from Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bussi, P-Bruins Blank T-Birds in Teddy Bear Toss Game