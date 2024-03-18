Henderson Silver Knights 2024-25 Full Season Memberships Are On-Sale
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that full season memberships are now on-sale for the 2024-25 season. Memberships start at just $31 per ticket per game.
Full season membership benefits include:
The largest savings off single-game prices
Same great seats for all 37 Silver Knights home games
Annual season ticket member gift
Invitation to annual season ticket member event
Ability to resell and transfer tickets
Season ticket member discount at The Livery and The Saddlery
Exclusive offers to other events at The Dollar Loan Center
Paired with a dedicated account executive
And much more!
Premium memberships, which include VIP access to our event-level lounge, The Apothecary, and complimentary parking, are still available.
