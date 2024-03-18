Henderson Silver Knights 2024-25 Full Season Memberships Are On-Sale

March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today that full season memberships are now on-sale for the 2024-25 season. Memberships start at just $31 per ticket per game.

Full season membership benefits include:

The largest savings off single-game prices

Same great seats for all 37 Silver Knights home games

Annual season ticket member gift

Invitation to annual season ticket member event

Ability to resell and transfer tickets

Season ticket member discount at The Livery and The Saddlery

Exclusive offers to other events at The Dollar Loan Center

Paired with a dedicated account executive

And much more!

Premium memberships, which include VIP access to our event-level lounge, The Apothecary, and complimentary parking, are still available.

