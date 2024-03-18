Del Gaizo Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from Milwaukee.

Del Gaizo made his NHL debut with Nashville on Nov. 4 at Edmonton and has gone on to skate in four more games for the Predators this season, his most recent appearance coming on Nov. 14 vs. Anaheim. Earning an assist in each of his first three contests, the blueliner became the third Predators player to begin his NHL career with a three-game point streak, joining Marek Zidlicky (2g-5a in 6 GP) in 2003-04 and Calle Jarnkrok (1g-4a in 5 GP) in 2013-14. Del Gaizo also recorded a +2 rating and averaged 16:22 of ice time. In 51 games with the Admirals this season, the 5-foot-11, 188-pound blueliner has established AHL career highs in goals (8) and points (32) while adding 24 assists.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the fourth round (109th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Del Gaizo owns 87 points (17g-70a) in 198 career AHL games since making his professional debut in 2020-21. In 2022-23, he recorded 31 points (3g-28a) in 71 games, helping Milwaukee reach the AHL's Western Conference Final. He went on to finish second on the Admirals and third among AHL defensemen in Calder Cup Playoff points with 12 (4g-8a) in 16 appearances.

The Admirals are back in action on Tuesday, March 19th when they visit the Colorado Eagles at 8 pm CT. The Ads next home game is Saturday, March 23rd when they welcome the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time to Panther Arena.

