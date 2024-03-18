Roadrunners Finish 4-0 Home Stand with 6-3 Win Over Texas

Tucson Roadrunners' Steven Kampfer, Aku Raty, Justin Kirkland, Josh Doan, and Jan Jenik on game night

TUCSON, AZ - It was a St. Patrick's Day that proved that red is greater than green as the Tucson Roadrunners defeated the Texas Stars 6-3 to complete the four-game homestand sweep and improve to 35-19-3-2 on the year from the Tucson Arena.

Travis Barron started the St. Patrick's Day party off 16:51 into the first period of Sunday afternoon's contest with the Texas Stars scoring a goal and giving the Roadrunners the 1-0 lead early. Cameron Hebig and Curtis Douglas assisted Barron on the play. Barron's goal was one of just six shots for the Roadrunners in the period. Texas, on the other hand, had 12 shots, all of which were saved by Tucson netminder Dylan Wells. Wells finished the night with 32 saves against his former team.

Texas would answer back with a goal in the second to knot things up 1-1. The score remained 1-1 for most of the period until the final 13 seconds in which Josh Doan, Tucson's leading scorer, added to his season point total and scored the go-ahead goal for the Roadrunners. Doan, who is a big fan of scoring goals, made sure he himself slid past the crease and into the goal along with the puck. Cam Crotty and Jan Jenik assisted Doan on the goal.

Josh Doan would pick up the third period exactly where he left off the second; scoring a goal and adding to his point total but this time on the power-play 0:33 seconds into the third. The power-play goal would give the Roadrunners a 3-1 lead and give Captain Steven Kampfer and Aku Raty assists. Doan and Raty would become multiple-point scorers on the play. Aku Raty would get a goal of his own just under five minutes after Doan's power-play goal. Raty would make the game 4-1 at the 5:11 mark of the third. Milos Kelemen and Cam Crotty would pick up assists, the second of the evening for Crotty. Two and a half minutes later it would be Ben McCartney who would add to the Roadrunners lead. McCartney scored his fourth goal of the season and was assisted by Justin Kirkland and Vlad Kolyachonok. The 5-1 lead wouldn't stop Texas from putting up a fight as the Stars would add two goals in three minutes and bring the game to a 5-3 score. Texas would pull their goalie late and surrender an empty-net goal to Vlad Kolyachonok in the final five seconds of the game. Steven Kampfer and Jan Jenik both picked up their second assists on the Kolyachonok goal.

"This is a division that is always competitive, this homestand is huge to get eight points out of eight available. We enjoy winning the hard ones and can hopefully keep it going moving forward. We take pride on winning on the road and have to take advantage of the road-trip moving forward," said Forward Josh Doan following Tucson's 6-3 win over Texas on Sunday afternoon.

