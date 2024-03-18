Monsters Sign Pair of ECHL Forwards to Pro Tryout Contracts

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed forwards Brendan Harris and Nolan Walker to professional tryout (PTO) contracts. Harris supplied 19-37-56 with 16 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 58 appearances for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen this season while Walker tallied 31-32-63 with 23 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 58 appearances for the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks and currently ranks among the ECHL's leaders in goals (T3rd) and points (T7th).

A 5'9", 168 lb. left-shooting native of Port Jefferson, NY, Harris, 27, tallied 48-95-143 with 30 penalty minutes and a +22 rating in 178 career ECHL appearances for the Wheeling Nailers and Jacksonville spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24. Prior to his professional career, Harris contributed 17-39-56 with 50 penalty minutes in 104 NCAA appearances for Bemidji State spanning four seasons from 2017-21.

During his junior career, Harris notched two penalty minutes and an even rating in five USHL appearances for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2014-15 and registered 37-117-154 with 40 penalty minutes and an even rating in 114 career appearances for the BCHL's Wenatchee Wild spanning two seasons from 2015-17. In 2016-17, Harris was named to the BCHL's First All-Star Team and claimed the Bob Fenton, Brett Hull, and Vern Dye Trophies as the BCHL's most sportsmanlike player, top scorer, and league MVP.

A 5'10", 181 lb. right-shooting native of Anchorage, AK, Walker, 25, logged 46-58-104 with four penalty minutes and a +28 rating in 126 career ECHL appearances for the Newfoundland Growlers and Kansas City spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24. Prior to his professional career, Walker posted 31-56-87 with 50 penalty minutes in 135 career NCAA appearances for St. Cloud State spanning four seasons from 2018-22. During his time with the Huskies, Walker was named to the 2020-21 All-NCAA Tournament Team and the 2018-19 NCHC All-Rookie Team, and helped St. Cloud State claim the 2018-19 NCHC Regular Season Championship. In 60 career USHL appearances for the Sioux Falls Stampede spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-18, Walker supplied 24-32-56 with 28 penalty minutes.

