Anders Bjork to Miss Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:
Forward Anders Bjork underwent successful right shoulder surgery on Mar. 13. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
Bjork, 27, recorded 27 points (10G, 17A) in 40 games with the IceHogs this season. He sustained his shoulder injury on Feb. 24 against the Iowa Wild and recorded a goal and an assist in the game.
The IceHogs play next on Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
