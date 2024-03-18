Anders Bjork to Miss Remainder of Season After Shoulder Surgery

March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Anders Bjork underwent successful right shoulder surgery on Mar. 13. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Bjork, 27, recorded 27 points (10G, 17A) in 40 games with the IceHogs this season. He sustained his shoulder injury on Feb. 24 against the Iowa Wild and recorded a goal and an assist in the game.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday against the Chicago Wolves at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.