Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton Join on PTO's

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forwards Jacques Bouquot and Tyler Gratton to PTO (Professional Try Out) contracts for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Additionally, both players also have standard player contracts with the Phantoms on AHL deals for the 2024-25 season.

Bouquot played his fifth-year season at Penn State after previously skating at the University of Vermont for four years.

Gratton most recently played at Arizona State as a fifth-year graduate student in 2023-24 after playing for Penn State for four seasons. Additionally, Gratton is a Pottstown native who played his high school hockey with the Owen J. Roberts Wildcats in northern Chester County. Tyler is also the younger brother of Lehigh Valley Phantoms assistant strength coach Chris Gratton who is in his first season with the team.

Bouquot, 24, a native of South Windsor, CT is a 6-1, left-handed shooting center. He scored 12-15-27 at Penn State last season in 34 games played. He previously played for Vermont from 2019-23 scoring 17-33-50 in 109 games played with the Catamounts. His NCAA career encompassed 143 games with 29 goals, 48 assists and 77 points.

Bouquot was team captain for Vermont in 2022-23 before joining Penn State as a graduate student in 2023-24. He previously played in the BCHL primarily with the Chilliwack Chiefs.

Gratton, 24, is a 6-2 left-shot who has primarily played right wing. The Pottstown native set career highs this season at Arizona State where he was named team captain while scoring 12-6-18 in 36 games for the Sun Devils. Previously, Gratton played four seasons at Penn State from 2019-23 scoring 20-14-34 in 123 career games for the Nittany Lions. His NCAA totals include 159 games played with 32 goals and 20 assists for 52 points. At Penn State, Gratton was thrice named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Gratton helped lead the 2022-23 Nittany Lions to the NCAA tournament regional at PPL Center last March. The Nittany Lions topped Michigan Tech in the opening round game before falling just short of it Frozen Four aspirations in an overtime loss against Michigan before a jammed, sellout crowd in downtown Allentown.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open a three-game homestand this Wednesday night when the Springfield Thunderbirds arrive to PPL Center. The Phantoms hold a one-point lead on Springfield for the last playoff spot in the Atlantic Division with just 14 games remaining in the regular season.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Wednesday, March 20 (7:05) vs. Springfield Thunderbirds - Joe Watson Book Signing / $1 Pretzels

Saturday, March 23 (7:05) vs. Bridgeport Islanders - Margaritaville Night

Sunday, March 24 (3:05) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins - Kids Takeover Day / Postgame Autographs Presented by NJM Insurance

Friday, March 29 (7:00) at Syracuse Crunch

Saturday, March 30 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Tuesday, April 2 (7:00) at Hershey Bears

