Weekly Report: March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
A busy stretch of games wrapped up as the Checkers claimed three wins in four games over a six-day stretch to keep moving forward in the playoff race.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
Team Statistics
Overall record
31-23-6-0
Home record
17-13-4-0
Road record
14-10-2-0
Last week's record
3-1-0-0
Last 10 games
7-3-0-0
Division Standings
4th
Conference Standings
6th
League Standings
13th
Checkers 2, Wolf Pack 1 (OT)
The Checkers and Wolf Pack locked in a tight battle headlined by strong play between the pipes on both sides. The contest eventually proceeded to overtime, where Mackie Samoskevich put an end to things with a quick snipe on the rush for the game winner.
Checkers 4, Wolf Pack 0
The following night's rematch wasn't nearly as close, as the Checkers blew things open with a three-goal showing in the second period and never looked back. Spencer Knight held down the fort in the Charlotte end, earning his third shutout of the season and helping the Checkers to a sweep of the Wolf Pack.
Checkers 4, Thunderbirds 3
After falling behind 3-1 midway through regulation, the Checkers flipped the script on Springfield with three straight tallies to roll to another victory. Wilmer Skoog fueled the offense with a three-point outing, while Gerry Mayhew's clutch strike early in the third completed Charlotte's comeback.
Thunderbirds 6, Checkers 4
TheThe Checkers ran out of juice at the end of their extended home stand, with the Thunderbirds notching four consecutive goals for a come-from-behind win of their own.
QUICK HITS
PLAYOFF PICTURE
As the postseason draws closer, the Atlantic Division race gets tighter. Hershey (93 points) and Providence (77) hold onto the top two spots in the division, which come with a bye past the opening round. The third and fourth spots are occupied by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (69) and Charlotte (68), who would each have home-ice advantage in the first round against fifth-place Hartford (67) and sixth-place Lehigh Valley (60). Springfield (59) and Bridgeport (47) currently sit on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
Games in hand are also something to note at this point - Charlotte, Hershey and Bridgeport have 12 games left, Providence, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Springfield have 13 remaining and Hartford and Lehigh Valley still have 14 games to play.
HOT STREAK
The Checkers have found a groove for themselves as of late. They are 7-3-0-0 in their last 10 games, which is tied for the best such record in the Eastern Conference, and have earned at least one point in 12 of their last 15 contests (10-3-2-0). Over that 15-game stretch the Checkers have outscored their opponents 53-41 and posted at least four goals in 10 different contests.
SKOOG STAYS SCORING
Wilmer Skoog was once again a key offensive driver for the Checkers this week, posting five points (4g, 1a) in the four contests. That keeps the red-hot run alive for Skoog, who has been showing off his nose for the net over the last three months. In fact, since Jan. 7 Skoog has the third most goals in the AHL, trailing only Adam Gaudette and Samuel Fagemo - who are currently tied with each other for the AHL goals lead.
GOOD KNIGHT
The play between the pipes of Spencer Knight has been a big contributor to Charlotte's recent success. The netminder has won seven of his last eight starts while surrendering 16 total goals across that stretch. He has also notched three shutouts, giving him six during his tenure with the Checkers. That is already the fourth highest career total in franchise history, trailing only Justin Peters and John Muse - who have seven each - and Alex Nedeljkovic - who racked up 14 in a Charlotte sweater.
Transactions
Incoming
March 14 - Andy Welinski signed to PTO
Outgoing
March 15 - Jamieson Rees traded to Ottawa (NHL)
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK
Power play 16.7% 27th
Penalty kill 83.2% t-9th
Goals per game 3.02 t-18th
Shots per game 32.42 3rd
Goals allowed per game 3.02 13th
Shots allowed per game 26.37 3rd
Penalty minutes per game 10.90 25th
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Mackie Samoskevich (41), Lucas Carlsson (39), Rasmus Asplund (36)
Goals Mackie Samoskevich (18), Gerry Mayhew (16), Three tied (15)
Assists Rasmus Asplund (29), Lucas Carlsson (24), Mackie Samoskevich (23)
Power play goals Zac Dalpe, Gerry Mayhew (6), Justin Sourdif, Wilmer Skoog (5)
Shorthanded goals Patrick Giles (2), Justin Sourdif, Rasmus Asplund (1)
Game-winning goals Gerry Mayhew (6), Lucas Carlsson (5), Mackie Samoskevich (4)
Shots on goal Lucas Carlsson (207), Zac Dalpe (140), Mackie Samoskevich (126)
Penalty minutes Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson (54), Casey Fitzgerald (50)
Plus/minus Casey Fitzgerald (+12), Matt Kiersted (+11), Patrick Khodorenko (+9)
Wins Spencer Knight (21)
Goals-against average Mack Guzda (2.02), Spencer Knight (2.59), Magnus Hellberg (2.98)
Save percentage Mack Guzda (.930), Magnus Hellberg (.900), Spencer Knight (.899)
