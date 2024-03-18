Flames Sign CCHA Player of the Year Sam Morton
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary, AB - The Calgary Flames announced today the signing of college free agent centre Sam Morton.
Morton, a Lafayette, Colorado native was named the CCHA Player of the Year following a career-best and conference-leading 24 goals along with 10 assists for 34 points in 37 games this season. Morton registered nine power play markers which ranked tied for the eighth-most in all of college hockey in 2023-24 and helped Minnesota State reach the semifinals of the Mason Cup.
The 24-year-old was named the CCHA Forward of the Month in January after posting six goals and three assists for nine points in eight games through the month, helping Minnesota State go 5-1-2 in January.
Throughout his collegiate career, Morton has played in 144 games with Minnesota State and Union College, scoring 47 goals and 42 assists for 89 points. Along with Player of the Year honours, Morton was also named CCHA Forward of the Year for the 2023-24 season.
Morton's contract will begin with the 2024-25 season. He will be joining the Calgary Wranglers on an ATO for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.
TERM: One year, two-way
AAV: $950,000
SAM MORTON - FORWARD
BORN: Lafayette, CO DATE: July 28, 1999
HEIGHT: 6'0" WEIGHT: 185 lbs.
SHOOTS: Left
