Amerks Back at Blue Cross Arena for Three Straight Home Games this Week

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are back at The Blue Cross Arena for three home games this week, beginning on Wednesday, March 20 for a midweek showdown against the Hartford Wolf Pack at 7:05 p.m.

The Amerks remain at home on Friday, March 22 for a rematch against the Toronto Marlies before closing out the weekend on Sunday, March 24 against the intrastate rival Utica Comets.

The team hosts its final sensory-friendly game of the season Wednesday against Hartford. As part of the organization's season-long effort to make hockey more inclusive for more

fans and their families, these games include lower music levels, no goal horn, no flashing lights, and dimmer lighting throughout the arena bowl. Noisemakers of any kind will not be permitted inside Blue Cross Arena or sold at the team store.

There will also be a sensory-friendly room available, which will include blue light coverings, a white noise machine, LED lightcubes, lava lamps, large, weighted sloth lap covering, sensory body sack, bouncing ball with handle, a caterpillar tunnel, various sensory and fidget toys, and sensory bags.

Toronto returns to The Blue Cross Arena for the second straight week on Friday, March 22, presented by Sunnking. The Marlies currently sit one point behind Rochester in the AHL's North Division standings and will have two games in hand on the Amerks heading into the weekend.

Friday's pre-game festivities begin with a Genesee Pregame Happy Hour for fans 21 and older from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Genesee Brew House Upper Atrium Bar, featuring live music and $2 drafts of Genesee and Genesee Light.

The hockey rink meets the gridiron on Sunday for the third annual Bills Day, presented by UR Medicine Golisano Children's Hospital. Select fans will also have the chance to win autographed Bills merchandise and other team apparel throughout the game, including a jersey, helmet and football.

For the third straight year, the Amerks players will sport new specialty Bills-inspired jerseys for the game that will be auctioned off to benefit Golisano Children's Hospital. The online auction, powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Amerks, is currently underway and will run through 9:00 p.m. the night of the game on Sunday, March 24. Winners will be contacted directly.

New for this year, the auction will also include five jerseys featuring the decorative artwork of children currently in the care of Golisano Children's Hospital. These select jerseys, which include Brandon Biro, Tyson Jost, Tyson Kozak, Michael Mersch and Linus Weissbach, will be worn during warm-ups and are available for purchase in the Bills Day Collectible auction.

To access both auctions, visit www.amerks.com/auction, or text "DASH" to 66866, click on the download link and install DASH on your mobile device. Fans can then create their own personal profile and select the Amerks as their favorite team to start bidding.

The Amerks will again incorporate several elements of Buffalo's game presentation, including the legendary "Shout" song that has become a staple of Bills games, as well as the train horn.

The day's festivities begin with a 3-2-1 Weekend special, where draft beers, hot dogs and popcorn are all available for purchase at a special price of $3, $2 and $1, respectively.

Both games this weekend will be televised on CW Rochester, including a live broadcast of Sunday's Bills Day matinee.

Amerks single-game tickets for the 2023-24 season, which start as low as just $10, are available for purchase online at www.amerks.com/tickets or by calling 585-454-5335.

