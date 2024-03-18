Rangers Recall Defenseman Brandon Scanlin from Wolf Pack
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Brandon Scanlin from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Scanlin, 24, has appeared in 57 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (8 g, 8 a). His 16 points are a career-high, surpassing his previous high of 15 during the 2022-23 season.
Over parts of three seasons, Scanlin has dressed in 133 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 32 points (12 g, 20 a). The native of Hamilton, ON, has also skated in nine Calder Cup Playoff games with the club, registering an assist.
Scanlin was an undrafted free agent who signed with the Rangers out of the University of Nebraska-Omaha on March 19th, 2022. He has yet to make his NHL debut.
The Pack continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night in Rochester when they visit the Americans. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
