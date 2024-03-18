IceHogs Weekly: Red-Hot Hogs at Home for Two Tilts this Week

The IceHogs are the hottest team in the AHL with nine wins in their last 10 games and are gearing up for a pair of home matchups this week! Catch up with the team in the latest edition of IceHogs Weekly!

Wet Your Whistle Wednesday is back when the Chicago Wolves roll into town for a midweek matchup, then and the Hogs will honor Steve Martinson, the coach that brought Rockford a Colonial Cup in 2007, on Saturday and induct him into the IceHogs Ring of Honor.

4-3 Win @ Texas

5-3 Loss @ Texas

4-3 OTW vs. San Jose

4-1 Win vs. San Jose

Wednesday, Mar. 20 vs. Chicago

Wet Your Whistle Wednesday & Craft Beer Tasting!

Saturday, Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids

Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction + Huskies & Hogs Night with NIU!

Numbers to Know

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber tied an IceHogs AHL record on Saturday by winning his seventh straight game.

Cole Guttman now has nine goals in his last nine games after scoring twice on Sunday.

The Hogs moved up into third place in the Central Division with 63 points.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Tickets to game on March 20 vs. Chicago

Wednesday, March 20: Wet Your Whistle Wednesday + Free Craft Beer Tasting

Get a ticket andtwo drink tickets(good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20 on our last Wet Your Whistle Wednesday of the season with media partner Power 106.3.

Speaking of drinks, we're teaming up with Lamonica Beverages to offer a free craft beer tasting for fans 21 and over! All you need to partake in the beer tasting is a game ticket and a valid ID verifying you are 21 or older.

Saturday, March 23: Steve Martinson Ring of Honor Induction + Huskies & Hogs Night

Former IceHogs Coach Steve Martinson will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the third inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor, presented by BMO with media partner 13 WREX. Martinson led the IceHogs to the team's one, and only, league title in 2007 when he coached Rockford to a Colonial Cup Championship in the UHL. Martinson manned the IceHogs bench from 2004 to 2007 and finished his Rockford coaching career with all-time IceHogs franchise (AHL or UHL) coaching records for career win percentage (.660), most wins a single season (48-twice), and most playoff games coached (39).

Tickets to game on March 23 vs. Grand Rapids

We're also partnering with Northern Illinois University for Huskies & Hogs Night with media partner 94.9 WDKB! NIU alum, current students and staff can get a discounted ticket and have the option of adding $15 per ticket to receive a limited edition co-branded IceHogs/NIU alumni hat!

Hog Talk: Episode 11 - Josh Healey

Listen on Apple Podcasts

IceHogs defenseman Josh Healey tells about how he started The Sports Aux to help create transparency between players, coaches, and agents.

The IceHogs have won two straight games and nine of their last 10. Rockford currently has the best record in the last 10 games (9-1-0-0) of any team in the AHL. The team also has 12 wins in its last 15 games.

Since the start of February, the Hogs are 12-3-3-0.

The Hogs have scored four or more goals in eight of their last nine games.

Rockford finished up its season series against the San Jose Barracuda on Sunday with a 4-1 win. The Hogs claimed a 3-1-0-0 series edge against the Pacific Division foe, and the remaining 15 games on the schedule all come against Central Division teams.

With a win on Sunday and a Texas regulation loss to Tucson, Rockford moved up to third place in the Central for the first time since Dec. 3.

Cole Guttman has nine goals in his last nine games. The forward was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 27 and had no goals in his first 10 games back with the Hogs. In the nine games since, he not only has nine goals but also two multi-goal games.

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber tied an IceHogs AHL record by winning his seventh straight game on Saturday against San Jose. Stauber could break the record if he starts and wins on Wednesday against Chicago. The 24-year-old has been alternating starts in the crease with Drew Commesso who stopped 34 of 35 shots against San Jose on Sunday. Stauber has a .921 save percentage in his last seven starts, and he has held the opposition to to three goals or less in six of his last seven games.

Stauber also set an IceHogs franchise record (AHL and UHL) by recording a shutout streak of 177:28 across three games from Feb. 10 against Chicago to Feb. 21 against Iowa. The previous record was held at 152:17 by Mac Carruth in 2016.

Drew Commesso has won four of his last five games in net.

Defenseman Wyatt Kaiser was called up to the Blackhawks on Monday. Kaiser had 15 points (3G, 12A) in 31 games with Rockford this season.

Luke Philp returned to the ice on Saturday after spending seven-and-a-half months recovering from an Achilles injury suffered in the offseason. Philp scored within the first three minutes of his first game back with the Hogs since Game 3 against Texas on May 3 of last season.

The Hogs have a date with the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, and Rockford has won each of the last three meetings and has held Chicago to one goal or fewer in each of those contests.

Player Profile

#12 Zach Sanford

Zach Sanford was assigned to Rockford from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night and picked up an assist in his first IceHogs game on Saturday. The Salem, Massachusetts native has 334 NHL games under his belt and won a Stanley Cup with the St. Blues in 2019.

Images from this story

