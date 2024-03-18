Sharks Loan Ozzy Wiesblatt to Milwaukee Admirals
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Sharks(@SanJoseSharks) announced today that they have loaned San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda) forward Ozzy Wiesblatt to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League (@TheAHL) for the remainder of the 2023-24 season. Wiesblatt is under contract with the Sharks through 2024-25.
"Ozzy is an important player in our prospect pool and loaning him to Milwaukee will allow him to gain some valuable playoff experience," said Barracuda General Manager Joe Will.
Wiesblatt, 22, has skated in 34 games with the Barracuda this season, notching 11 points (three goals, eight assists) and 33 penalty minutes. In his two-year career, he has appeared in 85 games in the AHL, all with San Jose, totaling 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) and 63 penalty minutes.
Before turning pro, the native of Calgary, Alberta, spent four years in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Prince Albert Raiders, collecting 179 points (58 goals, 121 assists), 140 penalty minutes and a plus-56 rating in 195 games. In 2018-19 he helped the Raiders capture a Western Hockey League Championship.
The five-foot-10, 185-pound winger was originally drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2020 NHL Draft (first round, 31st overall).
