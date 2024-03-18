Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to Orlando Solar Bears
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Fitzpatrick, 26, has played in one game with the Crunch this season recording a 4.16 goals-against average and .852 save percentage. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Solar Bears earning a 4-6-2 record, 3.30 goals-against average and .889 save percentage. Last season, he appeared in one game with the Charlotte Checkers posting a 2.41 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 186-pound netminder also played in 17 contests with the Florida Everblades of the ECHL recording an 11-3-1 record to go along with a 2.25 goals-against average and .921 save percentage.
The St. John's, Newfoundland native has played in 14 career AHL games with the Crunch, Checkers, Utica Comets and San Antonio Rampage since 2018 recording a 5-4-1 record, 2.58 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. Fitzpatrick has also appeared in 91 career ECHL games with the Solar Bears, Everblades, Greenville Swamp Rabbits, Brampton Beast and Tulsa Oilers posting a 39-35-9 record to go along with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .896 save percentage.
Fitzpatrick was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the second round, 59th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft. He was signed to a one-year AHL contract by the Crunch on July 1.
