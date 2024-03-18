Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Penguins
March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Monday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-19-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
The Penguins struck first after a goal from Jagger Joshua at 5:45 of the opening frame, but Jake Gaudet converted on the man advantage at 15:11 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil to tie the game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Radim Zohorna recorded a tally at 16:42 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. The Penguins added a marker from Vasily Ponomarev at 5:36 of the second period, but James Malatesta responded with a goal at 18:11 assisted by Tyler Angle and Alex Whelan bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes of play. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Zohorna pushed the game out of reach after recording two goals in the third period at 4:16 and 18:03 putting the final score at 5-2.
Cleveland's Malcolm Subban made 35 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Joel Blomqvist stopped 25 shots for the win.
The Monsters welcome the Hershey Bears on Friday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 1 0 - - 2
WBS 2 1 2 - - 5
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 27 1/3 5/5 47 min / 10 inf
WBS 40 0/5 2/3 23 min / 6 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Subban L 35 5 11-15-4
WBS Blomqvist W 25 2 20-9-6
Cleveland Record: 35-19-3-3, 1st North Division
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 31-20-8-1, 3rd Atlantic Division
