Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Penguins

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Monday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-19-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Penguins struck first after a goal from Jagger Joshua at 5:45 of the opening frame, but Jake Gaudet converted on the man advantage at 15:11 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and Stanislav Svozil to tie the game. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Radim Zohorna recorded a tally at 16:42 sending Cleveland to the first intermission trailing 2-1. The Penguins added a marker from Vasily Ponomarev at 5:36 of the second period, but James Malatesta responded with a goal at 18:11 assisted by Tyler Angle and Alex Whelan bringing the score to 3-2 after 40 minutes of play. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Zohorna pushed the game out of reach after recording two goals in the third period at 4:16 and 18:03 putting the final score at 5-2.

Cleveland's Malcolm Subban made 35 saves in defeat while Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Joel Blomqvist stopped 25 shots for the win.

The Monsters welcome the Hershey Bears on Friday, March 22, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 1 0 - - 2

WBS 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 27 1/3 5/5 47 min / 10 inf

WBS 40 0/5 2/3 23 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Subban L 35 5 11-15-4

WBS Blomqvist W 25 2 20-9-6

Cleveland Record: 35-19-3-3, 1st North Division

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Record: 31-20-8-1, 3rd Atlantic Division

