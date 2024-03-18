San Diego Gulls Reassign Eddie Matsushima, Kyle Crnkovic to Tulsa

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned forwards Eddie Matsushima and Kyle Crnkovic to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Matsushima, 30 (1/4/94), skated in two games for the Gulls, making his AHL debut March 6 vs. Coachella Valley. He has posted 24-24=48 points with 36 penalty minutes (PIM) and an ECHL career-best +18 rating in 40 games with Tulsa this season. His 24 assists are a new ECHL career high. Matsushima has earned 70-72=142 points with 133 PIM in 191 career ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers, Orlando Solar Bears, Maine Mariners and Worcester Railers. In 2022-23, he set career-highs in points (28-19=47), goals, games played (65) and PIM (44), led all Oilers in goals and points and was named a 2022-23 ECHL All-Star. Matsushima has also skated in six career Kelly Cup Playoff games, tallying 3-1=4 points with four PIM and a +5 rating.

The 5-11, 185-pound forward appeared in 67 career Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) games with the Pensacola Ice Flyers, collecting 24-39=63 points with 53 PIM and a +22 rating from 2019-21. In 2020-21, Matsushima posted a career-best 10-19) points with 27 PIM and a +7 rating in 34 regular-season games. He chipped in 3-2=5 points in four postseason contests, helping the Ice Flyers clinch the organization's fourth President's Cup Championship. He also earned SPHL Second All-Star Team honors.

The Verona, Wis. native spent three seasons with the NCAA Division III's University of Wisconsin - River Falls, scoring 38-46=79 points with 127 PIM in 109 games from 2015-19. In his junior season, Matsushima earned NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team honors after posting 14-14( points in 26 games. During the 2018-19 campaign, he earned NCAA III (AHCA) Second Team All-American (West) honors and finished as a NCAA III (WIAC) All-Conference Team member and NCAA III (WIAC) Scholar-Athlete.

Crnkovic, 22 (2/10/02), has appeared in six games with San Diego in 2023-24. He tallied 15-30=45 points with a +2 rating and 18 PIM in 49 games for Tulsa this season, ranking second among Oilers skaters in points and leading in assists.

The Calgary, AB native recorded 111-178(9 points with 90 PIM and a +68 rating in 277 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Saskatoon Blades and Seattle Thunderbirds. He posted 30-38=68 points with 27 PIM and a +48 rating in 67 games with Seattle in 2022-23, ranking second on the team in goals and fourth in points. He added 3-11=14 points with 10 PIM and a +9 rating in 19 postseason contests, helping the Thunderbirds win the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the WHL's champion. Crnkovic led the club in Memorial Cup scoring, finishing the tournament with 5-3=8 points in five games and earning CHL Memorial Cup All-Star Team honors. He also skated in 34 career WHL postseason contests, collecting 10-15=25 points with 16 PIM and a +10 rating.

