B-Sens Hold Strong in Fourth Place After Pair of Home Wins

BELLEVILLE, ON -The Belleville Sens were perfect on home ice last week, as they picked up a pair of wins against Utica and Bridgeport, to go along with a first defeat of the season in Syracuse, on the road. The 2-1-0-0 record last week keeps Belleville in fourth place in the North Division standings with 13 games left to play in the 2023-24 regular season. Here's a recap of last week's action, as the Senators prepare for a crucial three-in-three weekend at CAA Arena coming up this week.

Wednesday March 13, 2024: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Utica Comets - 2

It was another successful night at home for the Belleville Senators, who earned their 15th win at CAA Arena this season, knocking off the Utica Comets 5-2. With the win, the Senators take the eight-game season series with Utica with a 5-3-0-0 record and hold on to fourth place in the North Division standings. Mads Sogaard made 25/27 saves to earn his 46th career win and become the new franchise leader in goaltending victories. Angus Crookshank, Kyle Betts, Boko Imama, Cole Reinhardt, and Brennan Saulnier had the goals for the Senators.

Friday March 15, 2024: Belleville Senators - 2 @ Syracuse Crunch - 4

The Belleville Senators' perfect run against the Syracuse Crunch came to an end on Friday night, as the Senators dropped a 4-2 decision at Upstate Medical University Arena, in Syracuse. Angus Crookshank scored again for Belleville, while Garrett Pilon also found the net, on a deflection. Mads Sogaard made 27 saves on 30 shots against, in the defeat.

Saturday March 16, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 vs Bridgeport Islanders - 2

The Belleville Senators kicked off their four-game homestand in impressive fashion, earning a 4-2 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders), at CAA Arena on Saturday night. Garrett Pilon paced the Belleville attack with three points (two goals, one assist), while Egor Sokolov also tallied twice, and Leevi Merilainen stopped 29 of 31 shots.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday March 22, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Oral Health Awareness Night)

Saturday March 23, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Community Heroes Night presented by Bell)

Sunday March 24, 2024 vs Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers) - 2:00 p.m. (Sunday Fun Day)

