Wiesblatt Reassigned to Milwaukee

March 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that forward Ozzy Wiesblatt has been reassigned to the team by San Jose.

A first-round pick of the Sharks in 2020 (31st overall), Wiesblatt has three goals and eight assists for 11 points and 49 penalty minutes in 34 games with the San Jose Barracuda so far this season. In parts of three seasons with the Cuda the Calgary, AB native shows 29 points (11g-18a) and 63 PIMs in 85 contests.

Prior to turning pro Wiesblatt played four seasons with the Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), collecting 179 points (58g-121a), 140 PIMs and a +56 rating in 195 games. In 2018-19 he helped the Raiders capture the WHL title, scoring five goals and dishing out five assists in the process, and make their first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 1985. A two-time Alternate Captain with Prince Albert, he also won a Silver Medal with Team Canada at the 2019-20 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Admirals are back in action on Tuesday, March 19th when they visit the Colorado Eagles at 8 pm CT. The Ads next home game is Saturday, March 23rd when they welcome the Henderson Silver Knights for the first time to Panther Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.