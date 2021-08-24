This Week at Victory Field, August 24-29

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians begin a 12-game homestand tonight with the first six games against the Louisville Bats, Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Friday Fireworks (Aug. 27) kick off the weekend and is followed by STEM Night (Aug. 28) and a Knot Hole Kids Club water bottle giveaway to the first 500 KHKC members (Aug. 29). To purchase tickets, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 7:05 PM

Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg and MHS

- Hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack and popcorn all available for $1 each.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 1:35 PM

Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

- Schedule that "off-site" meeting or enjoy a business lunch at The Vic with baseball under the sun.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7:05 PM

Thirsty Thursday presented by Sun King Brewery

- $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Circle City Night

- The best alternate jersey in professional baseball will be on display as the Indians wear Circle City jerseys during every Thursday home game to rep the 317.

Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:05 PM

Friday Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Stick around and enjoy a spectacular fireworks show immediately following the game.

- Gates open at 6 PM.

Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:05 PM

STEM Night presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

- Victory Field turns into a classroom as Central Indiana companies demonstrate how their products are used in careers covering science, technology, engineering and math.

- Gates open at 4 PM.

Sunday, Aug. 29 at 1:35 PM

Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Aquafina and Meijer

- All kids 14 and under receive a voucher for a free hot dog, bag of chips and bottle of water with price of admission while Knot Hole Kids Club members may run the bases postgame.

- The first 500 Knot Hole Kids Club members can pick up a kids water bottle presented by Riley Children's Hospital and WTHR at the Standings & Lineup Board while supplies last.

- Gates open at 12:30 PM.

