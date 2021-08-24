Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 24, 2021

Tuesday, August 24th 7:10 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (45-51) vs. Columbus Clippers (44-50) Game 1 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #97 of 130 Home Game #49 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (5-7, 4.73 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Allen (2-3, 7.95 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds rallied back valiantly but ultimately fell short against the Nashville Sounds, 13-12, in a wild series finale at AutoZone Park. The game featured 25 combined runs, 35 combined hits, and 11 combined pitchers in a game that lasted 3:54. Multiple Redbirds batters grabbed the headlines in the slugfest. Brendan Donovan hit his first Triple-A home run, Alec Burleson launched a three-run shot in the ninth inning for his first Triple-A round-tripper, and Juan Yepez went 4-for-4 with four doubles in an astounding afternoon at the plate. Eight different Memphis players scored runs in the game and nine different batters had hits.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore makes his 16th start and 15th appearance with the Redbirds tonight at AutoZone Park. So far this season, the lefthander has posted an ERA of 4.73 in 85.2 IP with 86 strikeouts and 20 walks. Liberatore last started a week ago (Tuesday night, the 17th ) against Nashville, when he had maybe his best outing of the season. The 21-year-old racked up nine strikeouts and allowed just one run on three hits and one walk in 7.0 innings. He is the top pitching prospect in the Cardinals' organization.

Columbus Starter: Logan Allen will make his 13th appearance and 12th start with the Clippers during the 2021 season. So far, the lefthander has posted a 7.95 ERA in 48.2 IP with 52 strikeouts and 29 walks. Allen was originally drafted in the 2nd Round of the 2015 Draft by the Red Sox out of IMG Academy (Florida), then promptly traded to the Padres in November of 2015. After making his MLB debut with San Diego during the 2019 season, he was dealt again, this time to Cleveland at the 2019 Trade Deadline as part of a massive three-team, seven-player deal. Allen appeared in three games with Cleveland during the 2020 season, posting an ERA of 3.38 with seven strikeouts in 10.2 IP.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their largest comebacks of the season in the past week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. To cap it all off, the 'Birds rallied back from down 8-0 on Sunday afternoon to eventually tie the game at nine before falling 13-12.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman had an outstanding series last week after being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In six games, Gorman went 9-19 (.474) with two home runs, six RBI, eight runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick is slashing .329/.397/.571 in August.

Capel's Crushing It: Conner Capel is in the midst of a season-long nine-game hitting streak, highlighted by an outstanding series last week against Nashville. In five games, Capel went 8-19 (.421) with six RBI, four runs, four doubles and two walks. Capel had at least one RBI in each game last week.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez continued his outstanding season last week against Nashville. Yepez went 11-22 (.500) in six games with six doubles, a home run, six RBI, four runs, and two walks. Yepez leads the Redbirds with 16 home runs this season.

Meet the New Guy: The Columbus Clippers make their first-ever trip to AutoZone Park this week. Cleveland's Triple-A affiliate was in the International League from 1977-2020. Affiliated with Cleveland since 2009, the Clippers were also the long-time affiliate of the New York Yankees (1979-2006).

