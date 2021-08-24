Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: August 24th to August 29th

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets final homestand against the Rochester Red Wings will begin on Tuesday, August 24th and end on Sunday, August 29th.

Tuesday, August 24th (6:35 p.m.) - Taco Tuesday - Fans can also enjoy Taco Tuesday at the ballpark. Tacos are just 3 for $10 with chicken, beef, and vegetarian options available.

Wednesday, August 25th (Doubleheader, Game 1 4:35 p.m.) - Bark in the Park #1, presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka - The Mets will play the Red Wings in a doubleheader of two 7-inning games. Gates will open at 4 p.m., game 1 will begin at 4:35 p.m. and game 2 will begin 40 minutes after the end of game 1. Fans with a ticket dated August 25th can arrive any time after 4 p.m. & stay for one or both games.

Bring your dog to the game for the doubleheader on Wednesday, courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka. Fans can visit with local animal rescue groups on the concourse that day. All dogs need a ticket to the game, tickets for Dogs are $5/each and proceeds will benefit the animal rescue groups in attendance at the game. Please visit syracusemets.com for more information on Bark in the Park.

Thursday, August 26th (6:35 p.m.) - $1 Thursday, Pride Day presented by Northwestern Mutual, post-game fireworks presented by Budweiser - The greatest invention in the history of baseball is back again! $1 Thursday means $1 Hofmann hot dogs, $1 fountain Coca-Cola beverages, $1 item in the souvenir store & $2 draft Saranac, Labatt, Coors, Budweiser & 1911 products.

It is the 6th Annual Pride Day at NBT Bank Stadium & the Mets are giving out Pride t-shirts to the 1st 500 fans through the gates that day, courtesy of Northwestern Mutual. Fans will also be able to enjoy a live DJ (Joe Driscoll) on the 315 Bullpen Bar during the game.

After the game, all fans can enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza, presented by Budweiser.

Friday, August 27th (6:35 p.m.) - ALS Day with T-shirt giveaway & post-game fireworks presented by Coca-Cola - Join the Syracuse Mets in supporting the ALS Association Friday night. The 1st 1000 fans through the gates will receive an ALS t-shirt. The players on the field will wear specialty ALS jerseys that will be auctioned off on the Livesource app during the game to raise money for the ALS Association. After the game, fans can enjoy another fireworks show all presented by Coca - Cola.

It is also Craft Beer Friday, presented by the Hops Spot at Armory Square. Fans can purchase a Craft Beer Ticket Package, including a 200-level ticket to the game & vouchers for (2) unique craft beers at the Hops Spot at NBT Bank Stadium for just $25 ($27 for 100-level seats).

Saturday, August 28th (6:35 p.m.) - Duel of the Dishes: Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. Rochester Plates, Salt Potatoes wedding bobblehead giveaway and post-game fireworks - Join the Mets & Coca-Cola for the second game in the Duel of the Dishes series, the Syracuse Salt Potatoes vs. the Rochester Plates. The Salt Potatoes are down 0-1 to the Plates this year. If the Salt Potatoes tie up the series Saturday, the tie breaker will be Sunday, 8/29. The losing team of the series will give away the opposing teams hats as a promotion during the 2022 season. The series winner gets possession of the coveted "Golden Fork," the largest trophy in all of professional sport.

You're also invited to join Mr. & Ms. Salt Potato as they tie the knot Saturday before the game! The first 1000 fans through the gates will also receive a Salt Potatoes wedding bobblehead, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Fans & Salt Potatoes will celebrate the evening with another post-game fireworks spectacular.

Sunday, August 29th (1:05 p.m.) - NBT Bank Kids Eat Free Family Sunday, - Bring the family out for an afternoon ballgame on NBT Bank Family Sunday where kids eat for free! Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a kids Hofmann Hot Dog, a bag of chips, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids Perry's ice cream cup.

Kids 12 & under will also receive a cinch bag upon entry courtesy of NYS529.

Gates will open one hour before the game each day, excluding Wednesday.

Fans can purchase tickets for the Syracuse Mets online at syracusemets.com anytime, or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

