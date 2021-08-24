Mets Change Wednesday's Doubleheader to 4:35 p.m.
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - The Syracuse Mets have moved up Wednesday's doubleheader against Rochester at NBT Bank Stadium to 4:35 p.m.
The teams will play two, seven-inning games with roughly 30 minutes between.
The Red Wings begin a seven-game, six-day series in Syracuse starting today through August 29 before returning home for a six-game series against Worcester from August 31-September 5. Tickets are available for the final 17 home dates now at RedWingsBaseball.com.
