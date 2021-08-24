Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets for Final Stretch from September 21-25 Available Beginning August 25

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Single-game tickets for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's Triple-A Final Stretch games from September 21-25 will be on sale beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25. The club also unveiled its promotional schedule for those contests, which will make the final five home games of the 2021 season presented by FIS.

The Jumbo Shrimp will welcome the Memphis Redbirds, Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, for a five-game series beginning at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21. The series marks Memphis' first trip to Jacksonville to face the Jumbo Shrimp, and features 7:05 p.m. games from Tuesday through Friday, with Saturday's contest commencing at 6:35 p.m.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets online via www.jaxshrimp.com, at the Miller Electric Box Office at 121 Financial Ballpark or by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846 beginning at 9 a.m. on August 23.

The Jumbo Shrimp's Final Stretch promotional calendar kicks off with Tuesday's series opener on September 21 being a Community First Credit Union Two For Tuesday, tickets are 2-for-1 at the Miller Electric Box Office for Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card. Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans Dog Day means canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Dog Free seating is located in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level.

The contest on Thursday, September 23 is the Jumbo Shrimp's final Military Appreciation Night of the season, and all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents can receive a complimentary ticket in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability. Thursday's contest also doubles as a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday, and fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and the right field bleachers. The Jumbo Shrimp also invite all fans who come to Thursday's game to participate in their 7th Inning Social by live-streaming the 7th Inning Stretch on their social platform of choice.

The Jumbo Shrimp will hold their final Friday Night Fireworks presented by Firehouse Subs of the season on Friday, September 24. Like all Friday home games, Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on a ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

The final home game of the season comes on Saturday, September 25, and the first 2,000 fans through the gates at 121 Financial Ballpark will receive a special one-of-a-kind Jumbo Shrimp-Maxwell House Coffee t-shirt presented by Maxwell House Coffee.

Additionally, on Wednesday, September 22, a VyStar Charity Begins at Home Wednesday, fans are invited to join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with local charities to raise awareness and funds throughout the night through ticket sales and promotions.

The Miller Electric Box Office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the Miller Electric Box Office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

The Miller Electric Box Office is closed to incoming calls beginning two hours before gates open (three hours before game time). During this time, the Miller Electric Box Office is open for in-person, walk-up sales.

