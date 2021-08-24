Iowa Splits Twin Bill with Omaha

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (42-55) fell in game one 8-6 and won game two of the doubleheader 8-1 against the Omaha Storm Chasers (52-44), Tuesday at Principal Park.

In game one, Omaha used back-to-back three-run innings to take a 6-1 lead. They scored three in the top of the third on a Bobby Witt Jr. home run, and three more in the fourth on an Erick Mejia single, a throwing error from Iowa, and a double from Witt Jr.

The I-Cubs tied the game in the bottom of the fifth, when the first four batters reached on three walks and a hit batter. Nick Martini knocked in two with a single followed by a double from Alfonso Rivas that drove in two more.

The game stayed tied and went into extra-innings, when the Storm Chasers broke it open with two runs in the top of the eighth. Dylan Coleman earned his third win of the season, recording the final six outs of the game to close out the 8-6 win.

Omaha started game two right where they left off the first game, getting a home run on the first pitch of the game from Rudy Martin. From there, it was all Iowa, as Matt Swarmer did not allow another run in six innings of work.

The righty allowed just four total hits while striking out seven, earning his third win of the season. His offense gave him the lead with three runs in the second inning, when Caleb Knight hit a two-run shot followed by an RBI double from Greg Deichmann.

Jared Young extended Iowa's lead with a solo homer in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. Trent Giambrone also got in on the offensive attack in the fifth, hitting a three-run blast to bring the I-Cubs lead to 8-1.

Brendon Little entered the game for his second appearance with Iowa, and threw a scoreless seventh inning to take the victory in game two.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Alfonso Rivas extended his hitting streak to 11 games with two doubles in game one and a bunt single in the second game.

- Matt Swarmer struck out a Triple-A season-high seven batters tonight over six innings of work. He allowed just one run on four hits, earning his third win of the year.

- Jared Young and Trent Giambrone each recorded multi-hit games in game two of the doubleheader, combining to drive in five of Iowa's eight total runs.

Iowa and Omaha are set to continue their seven-game series with game three tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:38 pm at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

