Redbirds Roll to Series-Opening Win over Columbus

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds started off their weeklong series against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) with a bang, cruising to an 8-4 win on a Tuesday night at AutoZone Park. After winning four out of six games against Nashville last week, the 'Birds have won five of the first seven games in their 12-game homestand.

One game after Memphis (46-51) allowed eight runs in the top of the first, they returned the favor by scoring eight runs themselves in the bottom of the first. Two big blows highlighted the frame. First, Nolan Gorman smacked a two-run home run over the left-centerfield wall, his ninth home run of the season and third in the past week. Then, later in the inning, Scott Hurst curled a screaming-high line drive around the right-field foul pole with the bases loaded for the third Redbirds grand slam this season, capping off the eight-run output in the first inning.

Given all the early run support, Matthew Liberatore worked his way into another solid outing. The top pitching prospect in the Cardinals' system tossed seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) with four strikeouts while scattering eight hits. Liberatore finished his evening with a flourish, retiring 10 of the final 12 batters he faced in order.

Despite falling behind big early, Columbus (44-51) refused to quit. Their pitching staff held the Redbirds to just three hits after the first inning and they made things dicey late for Memphis. They left a combined five batters on base in the last four innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning. Kodi Whitley came out of the bullpen to get the final out of the eighth and strand the bases loaded, capping it off with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Whitley had a sparking 1.84 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Redbirds prior to Tuesday night.

The Memphis Redbirds are the proud Triple-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. Memphis has claimed four League Championships and one Triple-A National Championship since their affiliation with St. Louis began in 1998. For the latest team news, follow the Redbirds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Ticket information can be found at memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

