Miller, Alvarez Propel Shrimp to Comeback Win over Tides
August 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp found themselves trailing 3-0, and down to their final six outs in the ballgame, but a pair of home runs coupled with a shutdown bullpen performance pushed the Shrimp past the Tides, 4-3, at Harbor Park.
It was the seventh time this season Jacksonville (54-43) won a game after trailing by at least three runs, and their fifth time coming out on top after trailing through seven innings of play.
Norfolk (39-56) took an early lead in the second inning. With two outs and Robert Neustrom at first following a single, Zach Jarrett reached on a controversial catcher's interference call. Mason McCoy took advantage, lining a two-run double to left off of Braxton Garrett to give the Tides a 2-0 advantage.
Garrett worked five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, he walked three and struck out four. The only other run he allowed came on a Rylan Bannon solo home run to left in the fifth inning, Bannon's tenth long ball in the month of August.
Jacksonville, meanwhile had runners aboard in six of their first seven frames but couldn't cash in. They hit into three double-plays, and also had a runner caught stealing. In addition, they stranded seven runners on base.
In the eighth, Nick Fortes was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and then with one out, Dustin Fowler followed with a single through the right side. With two down, Brian Miller ripped a game-tying homer to right field, evening the score at 3-3.
Luis Madero (win, 6-2) took over for Garrett in the sixth. He struck out the side in both the sixth, and the seventh, and did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings of relief.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Eddy Alvarez cranked a go-ahead two-run homer to right field off of Dusten Knight (loss, 1-2) to put Jacksonville in front for the first time, 4-3.
Tommy Eveld (save, 5) worked a scoreless ninth inning, working around a pair of walks by rolling a double-play ball.
The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. when lefty Brandon Leibrandt (0-5, 6.61) takes the mound for Jacksonville against Norfolk left-hander Kevin Smith (2-3, 5.75). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from August 24, 2021
- Iowa Splits Twin Bill with Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Miller, Alvarez Propel Shrimp to Comeback Win over Tides - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Bisons Fall to WooSox, 4-2, in Series Opener - Buffalo Bisons
- Redbirds Roll to Series-Opening Win over Columbus - Memphis Redbirds
- Rosario's Late Homer Dooms Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Knights Fall to Bulls 12-6 on Tuesday - Charlotte Knights
- Series Opener Goes to Jacksonville as Tides Blow Lead Late - Norfolk Tides
- IronPigs held to just four hits in loss to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Take Series Opener, 4-2 over Buffalo - Worcester Red Sox
- Mariot Sets Tone with 5.0 Scoreless, Friedl Plates 2 as Bats Win - Louisville Bats
- Gil Leads RailRiders to Win - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Brosseau's Big Night Blasts Bulls Past Knights 12-6 - Durham Bulls
- Three-Run Sixth Lifts Louisville in Series Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings Bash Five Homers in 10-2 Win Tuesday - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Hit Five Home Runs, Top Mets in Series Opener, 10-2, on Tuesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Saints Fall 2-0 in Battle of Top Two Teams in Midwest - St. Paul Saints
- Haase, Pitching Leads Hens to Shutout Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 24, 2021 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 24 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-50) vs. Louisville Bats (38-57) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Remain Top Pitching Team in Triple-A East - Buffalo Bisons
- Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 24, 2021 - Memphis Redbirds
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets for Final Stretch from September 21-25 Available Beginning August 25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Nationals Promote Prospects Cavalli, Romero, and Lee to Rochester - Rochester Red Wings
- Mets Change Wednesday's Doubleheader to 4:35 p.m. - Rochester Red Wings
- This Week at Victory Field, August 24-29 - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: August 24th to August 29th - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Miller, Alvarez Propel Shrimp to Comeback Win over Tides
- Jumbo Shrimp Single-Game Tickets for Final Stretch from September 21-25 Available Beginning August 25
- Jacksonville Pummels Four Home Runs, Takes Finale from Durham
- López Impresses in Rehab Start, But Shrimp Fall on Walk-Off in Ninth
- López to Make Rehab Start on Saturday for Jumbo Shrimp