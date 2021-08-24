Miller, Alvarez Propel Shrimp to Comeback Win over Tides

NORFOLK, Va. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp found themselves trailing 3-0, and down to their final six outs in the ballgame, but a pair of home runs coupled with a shutdown bullpen performance pushed the Shrimp past the Tides, 4-3, at Harbor Park.

It was the seventh time this season Jacksonville (54-43) won a game after trailing by at least three runs, and their fifth time coming out on top after trailing through seven innings of play.

Norfolk (39-56) took an early lead in the second inning. With two outs and Robert Neustrom at first following a single, Zach Jarrett reached on a controversial catcher's interference call. Mason McCoy took advantage, lining a two-run double to left off of Braxton Garrett to give the Tides a 2-0 advantage.

Garrett worked five innings, allowing three runs on four hits, he walked three and struck out four. The only other run he allowed came on a Rylan Bannon solo home run to left in the fifth inning, Bannon's tenth long ball in the month of August.

Jacksonville, meanwhile had runners aboard in six of their first seven frames but couldn't cash in. They hit into three double-plays, and also had a runner caught stealing. In addition, they stranded seven runners on base.

In the eighth, Nick Fortes was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, and then with one out, Dustin Fowler followed with a single through the right side. With two down, Brian Miller ripped a game-tying homer to right field, evening the score at 3-3.

Luis Madero (win, 6-2) took over for Garrett in the sixth. He struck out the side in both the sixth, and the seventh, and did not allow a hit in three scoreless innings of relief.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Eddy Alvarez cranked a go-ahead two-run homer to right field off of Dusten Knight (loss, 1-2) to put Jacksonville in front for the first time, 4-3.

Tommy Eveld (save, 5) worked a scoreless ninth inning, working around a pair of walks by rolling a double-play ball.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. when lefty Brandon Leibrandt (0-5, 6.61) takes the mound for Jacksonville against Norfolk left-hander Kevin Smith (2-3, 5.75). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

