Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (45-50) vs. Louisville Bats (38-57)

Indianapolis Indians (45-50) vs. Louisville Bats (38-57)

August 24, 2021







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:05 PM ET

GAME #96 / Home #43: Indianapolis Indians (45-50) vs. Louisville Bats (38-57)

PROBABLES: LHP Sam Howard (0-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Michael Mariot (3-4, 3.60)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

SUNDAY: The Indians dropped the season series finale against Toledo, 9-8, in walk-off fashion on Sunday afternoon. Riley Greene gave the Mud Hens an early 5-0 lead through the first two innings, driving in four of the runs himself via a two-run home run and two-RBI single. Held hitless through the first four frames, the Indians offense heated up to trim Toledo's lead in the fifth inning. With two runners on and two outs, Jared Oliva singled to plate the first of three runs in the inning. Indianapolis then took an 8-5 lead in the top of the sixth with a five-run frame. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Erik Gonzalez and a run-scoring fielder's choice by Tucupita Marcano tied the game at 5-5. With two outs and two runners on, Michael Chavis hit his 11th home run of the season to put Indy on top. Toledo cut Indy's lead to 8-7 in the bottom of the sixth inning before scoring two runs in the ninth for its fourth win of the series. With one out and the bases loaded in the ninth, Tyler Bashlor bobbled a soft grounder to allow the game-tying run to score before MLB rehabber Akil Baddoo singled with two outs to end the game.

KEY HITTING: Jared Oliva recorded his third consecutive game with multiple hits and at least one RBI on Sunday. The performance extended his hitting streak to five games dating back to Aug. 18, and in that span he is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with a .576 slugging percentage and 1.055 OPS. Oliva's first hit on Sunday was an RBI single in the fifth inning to raise his average with runners on base to .308 (16-for-52) with 12 RBI in 33 games with Indianapolis this season. Since hitting safely in eight consecutive games with an official at-bat to begin the month, Oliva went hitless in four games before picking a streak back up. His August average is at .299 (20-for-67) with 10 RBI in 18 games.

FEELIN' GOOD: Shelby Miller allowed one hit in 1.1 innings with three strikeouts on Sunday in his fourth appearance since being activated from the 7-day injured list on Aug. 12. It was his first hit allowed since returning to the Indians bullpen on Aug. 13, and in his four scoreless appearances he has a 0.32 WHIP, .048 average against (1-for-21) and a 15.63 strikeout per nine innings rate (11 K, 6.1 IP). Since surrendering three earned runs in 1.2 innings against his former team, Iowa, on July 4, Miller has compiled a 2.61 ERA (3er/10.1ip) with a 0.77 WHIP, .158 average against (6-for-38) and 18 strikeouts. In 11 total Triple-A games (four starts) between Indianapolis and Iowa, he has gone 1-1 with a 3.22 ERA (8er/22.1ip), 0.99 WHIP, .159 average against (13-for-82) and 13.70 strikeouts per nine innings (34 K).

LAUNCHED TO PITTSBURGH: Michael Chavis hit his fifth home run in 17 games with the Indians on Sunday, a three-run shot to take an 8-5 lead over Toledo in the sixth inning. The homer was Chavis' first since Aug. 13 vs. St. Paul and earned him a place on Pittsburgh's active roster for last night's game vs. Arizona. Since joining the Indians on Aug. 4 after being traded from Boston to Pittsburgh on July 30 in exchange for LHP Austin Davis, Chavis hit .246 (17-for-69) with a .536 slugging percentage.

TONIGHT: The Indians return to Victory Field tonight for their first of 12 home games in 13 days. Tonight will mark the Louisville Bats' first and only trip to the Circle City since their last game at The Vic exactly two years ago, Aug. 24, 2019. In that game the Indians blanked the Bats, 7-0, behind a seven-run second inning and six shutout innings by LHP Brandon Waddell. This year, Indy visited Louisville from June 22-27 and dropped the six-game series, four games to two. The Indians haven't finished below .500 against the Bats in the season series since 2016. Tonight, LHP Sam Howard will take the mound for the Indians in the third appearance of his rehab assignment. For the Bats, RHP Michael Mariot will make his second start vs. Indy this season after taking the loss (4.0ip, 6h, 5r, 5er, 2hr) on June 24.

HOWARD ON THE HILL: Sam Howard will make his first start since Sept. 1, 2018 (Triple-A Albuquerque at Reno) tonight vs. Louisville. It will be the left-hander's third outing of his rehab assignment since being placed on the 10-day injured list with a right oblique strain on July 13. He appeared in 38 games with the Pirates this season prior to his injury and went 2-2 with a 5.76 ERA (19er/29.2ip) and 41 strikeouts. Howard is the fifth Pirates pitcher to rehab with Indianapolis this season and combined they have gone 0-3 with a 2.88 ERA (11er/34.1ip), 20 hits, 11 walks and 33 strikeouts.

WELCOME TO THE CIRCLE CITY: Hoy Park was optioned by Pittsburgh yesterday to make room for Michael Chavis on the active roster, and is in Indianapolis for tonight's game vs. Louisville. Park appeared in three road games with Indianapolis at the end of July and has since been in the big leagues. In 51 games between Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Indy, Park owns a .309 average (56-for-181) with a .459 on-base percentage, .536 slugging percentage, .995 OPS and 48 walks. The infielder is just shy of qualifying for the league leaderboard but would currently rank third in average, 10th in slugging and first in OPS. He is ranked fourth among Triple-A East leaders in walks.

SWAPPING DUGOUTS: John Nogowski, who has appeared at Victory Field once already this year as a member of the Memphis Redbirds, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh and outrighted to Indy on Aug. 19. He was traded from St. Louis to Pittsburgh on July 3 in exchange for cash and hit .261 (29-for-111) in 33 games with the Pirates. In Triple-A this season, he owns a .195 batting average (25-for-128) in 36 games with Memphis.

