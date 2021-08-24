Bisons Fall to WooSox, 4-2, in Series Opener

The Bisons dropped a 4-2 decision to the Red Sox on Tuesday night in Worcester's first ever game at Sahlen Field. The Herd left 11 men on base and failed to take full advantage of three WooSox errors in dropping the first game of a six-game series in downtown Buffalo.

The Bisons had base runners in every inning except for the second, but could only plate a pair of unearned runs in the fifth inning. Logan Warmoth led off the frame with a walk and then was hit in the back with a throw from Franchy Cordero when the WooSox first baseman attempted to turn an inning-ending doubleplay on an Otto Lopez's groundball.

With runners on the corners, Tyler White roped a single into left field to score Warmoth and get the Bisons on the board. Rehabbing Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen then lined out sharply to left-centerfield gap for a sacrifice fly that scored the speedy Lopez from third.

Unfortunately for the Herd, those two runs came with the team already trailing 4-0. The WooSox scored first with a pair of runs in the third inning after the eight-nine hitters, Johan Mieses and Delino DeShields, led off the frame with singles off Bisons starter, Nick Allgeyer. That set the table for the top of the Worcester lineup and top prospect Jarren Duran delivered with an RBI-double into the left field corner before the slugging Cordero drove home another run with a groundout to the right side of the infield.

The WooSox lead grew from 2-0 to 4-0 in the top half of the fifth inning as DeShields got things started again with a lead-off double down the right field line. Yairo Munoz drove him in with a sacrifice fly and Connor Wong singled home Duran three batters later with a sharp single into left field. The deficit could've been even worse had Forrest Wall not saved a pair of runs by leaping into the outfield wall in left-center to rob Jeter Downs of extra bases.

Trailing 4-2, the Bisons continued to get runners on base and had seven at-bats with the tying run at the plate over the final four innings of play. However, the Herd couldn't advance any runners past second base and finished the game leaving 11 men on.

The Bisons had another chance to score in the fourth inning as well with runners on first and second and two outs. Juan Graterol hit a sharp single up the middle that was stopped by a sliding Jonatan Arauz before it could reach the outfield. The second baseman popped up quickly to easily throw Jansen out trying to score on the play.

Jansen did have a strong game as the Bisons designated hitter, with multiple chances to test out the injured hamstring that has kept him out of the Blue Jays lineup. After a single in the first inning on a well-executed hit and run, he ran hard down the line on a grounder to third in the third inning that resulted in a wild throw from Munoz. He finished the night 1-3 with an RBI.

The loss for Buffalo went to Nick Allgeyer, who allowed four runs on seven hits in 4.2 innings of work. The Bisons used five relievers, who combined to hold the WooSox lineup to just two hits. Rafael Dolis worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning in his Bisons debut.

The Bisons will host the WooSox again Wednesday night with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Sahlen Field.

