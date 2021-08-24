Saints Fall 2-0 in Battle of Top Two Teams in Midwest

TOLEDO, OH - If the St. Paul Saints are going to claim the Midwest Division a win in the series against the Toledo Mud Hens, the team they were 0.5 game behind going into play on Tuesday, would go a long way. The two teams pitched like it was a playoff type game, but the Saints didn't get a runner to third as they lost 2-0 on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Field. The loss drops the Saints to 53-44 and are now 1.5 games behind the Mud Hens.

The Saints were facing Major League rehabber Matthey Boyd and started the game off on the right foot when Jose Miranda dropped a single into right field. With one out, he moved to second on a ground out by Tomás Telis, but Boyd fanned Trevor Larnach to end the inning.

All the scoring came in the bottom of the first when Saints starter Beau Burrows, facing his former team, walked the leadoff man, Reilly Greene. Eric Haase, on Major League rehab and 19 home runs in the Majors with the Detroit Tigers, crushed a two-run home run to straightaway center, his first on rehab, putting the Mud Hens up 2-0.

Boyd retired the final 13 men he faced, including striking out five in a row from the last out of the first to the first out in the third. He went 4.1 shutout innings allowing one hit while striking out six.

After tossing a clean second, Burrows escaped trouble in the third. Jacob Robson led off with a triple to left-center, but Burrows came back and fanned Reilly Greene. After a walk to Haase, Burrows struck out Spencer Torkelson and got Cody Clemens to fly out to left. Burrows went 4.0 innings allowing two runs on two hits while walking four and striking out four.

The Saints didn't collect their second hit until Byron Buxton doubled to left-center with two outs in the sixth. Buxton played the entire game and went 1-4 with the double. Telis, however, flew out to center to end the inning.

The Saints bullpen was solid with Ian Gibaut tossing a scoreless fifth and Andrew Vasquez throwing 2.0 scoreless inning. Chris Nunn walked two in the eighth, but with runners at first and second and one out, he got Aderlin Rodriguez to strikeout and Ryan Kreidler to bounce back to the mound.

In the seventh, Gilberto Celestino reached on an infield single to second, but was left stranded. The only other hit was a Drew Maggi infield single to third in the eighth, but pinch hitter BJ Boyd grounded into a double play and Miranda flew out to end the inning.

It was the fourth time this season the Saints have been shutout and first since a 1-0 game one loss in a doubleheader at Iowa on July 11.

The same two teams meet in game two of the six-game series on Wednesday night at 5:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. The Saints send RHP Joe Ryan (4-3, 3.54) against Mud Hens RHP Richard Pinto (8-1, 3.97). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.st 24, 2021

