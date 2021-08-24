Knights Fall to Bulls 12-6 on Tuesday

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Third baseman Jake Burger homered twice, but the Charlotte Knights fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 12-6 in the opening game of a six-game series from Truist Field on Tuesday night.

Burger continued his solid offensive season on Tuesday night with the Knights. Burger, who hit one of Charlotte's two home runs in Sunday's finale win over the Norfolk Tides, followed that performance up with a two-homer game on Tuesday. He homered for the first time on Tuesday in the fourth inning and later added his second solo homer of the night in the ninth inning. He now has 14 home runs this season with the Knights.

Despite a solid offensive effort from the Knights, the Bulls jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Bulls scored in five of nine innings on Tuesday en route to the win. Durham third baseman Mike Brosseau paced the offense with two home runs and five RBIs.

Right fielder Gavin Sheets and first baseman Zach Remillard had two hits apiece for Charlotte in the game one loss. Additionally, Charlotte shortstop Romy González doubled and is now hitting .538 through his first three career Triple-A games. RHP Kade McClure (0-1, 10.80) started for the Knights and allowed eight runs on six hits over four innings and was charged with the game one loss.

The Knights and Bulls will play game two of the series from Truist Field on Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

