SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 24, 2021

August 24, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (55-37) at Lehigh Valley IronPigs (43-51)

RHP Luis Gil (3-0, 5.64 ERA) vs. LHP Jose Alvarado (MLB Rehab)

| Game 93 | Road Game 47 | Coca-Cola Park | Allentown, PA | August 24, 2021 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

START ME UP: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders starting rotation turned in one of its best series of the season last week against the Worcester Red Sox. In the six-game series, SWB starters went 2-2 with a 2.20 ERA (7 ER/28.2 IP). RailRiders lid-lifters struck out 29 batters and walked only 10 while yielding just 11 hits in the duration of their work. From Game Two of Thursday's doubleheader through the second inning on Saturday, Sean Boyle, JP Sears and Deivi García combined to throw 14.2 consecutive hitless innings, walking four and striking out 13 in the process. The series lowered SWB's starting pitcher ERA from 5.32 to 5.07 on the season.

STAR, STAR: On Monday RHP Sean Boyle was named Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for August 16 through 22. In his one outing of the week, Boyle threw a complete game, 7-inning no-hitter at Polar Park against the Worcester Red Sox in his first career Triple-A Start. He became the third Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week Award winner for the RailRiders this season, joining Deivi García (May 10-16) and Luis Gil (July 19-25). Before this year, the RailRiders had not been honored with a league pitcher of the week award since August 22-28, 2016, when Jonathan Holder won International League Pitcher of the Week for his legendary 11 consecutive strikeout performance.

IT'S NOT EASY: The RailRiders have played an extraordinary number of close games this season, with 49 of SWB's 92 games being decided by one or two runs (53.3%). Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has performed roughly average in these close contests, going 15-13 (.536) in one-run games and 11-10 (.524) in two-run games. Not to be out-done, the RailRiders have also participated in their fair share of extreme blowout games, decided by eight-or-more runs. In 12 such contests, SWB is 10-2 (.833) on the season, and is part of the reason why the team is +116 in run differential this season, tied with Buffalo for second-best in Triple-A East.

YOU CAN'T ALWAYS GET WHAT YOU WANT: In game two of Thursday's doubleheader at Worcester, Sean Boyle threw the second no-hitter of the season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He walked only one batter and hit another with a pitch while striking out six in a 7-inning, complete game effort. SWB previously threw a 9-inning combined no-hitter on July 21 against the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field, with Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings teaming up in the effort. The twin no-nos are the first no-hitters thrown by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under the Yankees affiliation (2007 - Present), and the first overall since Jeremy Cummings no-hit Rochester on Sept. 3, 2006. With the RailRiders having thrown a one-hitter on May 27 against the Buffalo Bisons, 2021 is the first season in franchise history to feature both a no-hitter and a one-hitter in the same season.

- The RailRiders second no-hitter was the fourth thrown in Triple-A East this year. The Iowa Cubs have also thrown two no-nos this year, using four pitchers to no-hit the Indianapolis Indians on May 9, and had three pitchers no-hit St. Paul on July 11.

- Two other teams have thrown two no-hitters this season in minor league baseball, Amarillo (AA, Arizona) and Wisconsin (High-A, Milwaukee). Wisconsin had the shortest number of days elapse between no-hitters (12 days), followed by Amarillo (22 days), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (29 days), and finally Iowa (63 days).

- Last night's effort was the 30th no-hitter in minor league baseball this season, with the last having come on August 12, when there were two no-hitters thrown -- One by South Bend against Fort Wayne, and the other by Fredericksburg against Salem.

- Thursday marked the second no-hitter that Boyle has been involved with this season, having also started a 7-inning no-hitter on July 10 for Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

- Yankees affiliates have thrown a total of four no-hitters this season with Hudson Valley (July 10), Somerset (August 8) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (July 21 and August 19) getting in on the action. OF Frederick Cuevas has been a starting outfielder in three no-nos (HV, 7/10; SWB 7/21; SOM, 8/8).

- The July 21 no-hitter was the first no-no for a Yankees Triple-A affiliate since 2002, when Adrian Hernandez, Bob Scanlan and Kevin Lovinger of the Columbus Clippers no-hit the Indianapolis Indians in a 15-1 win. The Clippers threw four no-hitters while affiliated with the Yankees from 1979 - 2006, including one by Mariano Rivera in 1995.

CAN'T YOU HEAR ME KNOCKING?: RailRiders OF Greg Allen has been on a tear in 11 games since being returned to the team from the Yankees. The switch-hitter is batting .438 (14-for-32) with 6 R, 4 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, and 2 HBP. Allen had a12-game on-base streak snapped on Saturday with an 0-for-3 performance, but during the streak his season batting line improved from .263/.402/.343 to .321/.440/.460, a 155-point jump in his OPS.

