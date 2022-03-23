This Should be Fun: Lions at Swamp Rabbits Tonight

The Lions hit the road on Tuesday heading south towards Greenville, South Carolina in anticipation of tonight's meeting with the Swamp Rabbits. It's the first time the teams have met this season. The ECHL's South Division team currently sports a 26-25-7 record which has them in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Lions sit in eighth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Last week, the Lions played three games in three nights and finished with a 1-2-0 mark. Shawn St-Amant was injured when a puck hit him in the face, meaning the Lions will now be playing without one of their key scorers (18 goals and nine assists). However, earlier this week the Laval Rocket announced they had sent forward Alexandre Fortin to Trois-Rivières.

The Lions will be squaring-off with the Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena tonight. Fans can catch all the action on Flosports. Puck drop is at 7:05 pm.

Players to watch:

Forward Alexandre Fortin will be making his Lions' debut tonight. Fortin had four goals and five assists in 34 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Swamp Rabbits forward Liam Pecararo has 20 goals and 24 assists in 34 games played.

