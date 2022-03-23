Bradley Johnson Signs with the Lions
March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Bradley Johnson signed today with the Trois-Rivières Lions.
The Chesterfield, Missouri native will play the remainder of the season with the Trois-Rivières Lions, playing 16 regular season games. The Lions currently sit fourth in the ECHL North Division standings with 54 points and a 25-24-3 record.
In five seasons with the Beavers, Johnson has 37 points (14 goals and 23 assists) in 154 career games. This season, Johnson has recorded eight points (2g-6a) in 39 games to rank fourth among Bemidji State defensemen.
