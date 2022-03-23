Wichita Starts Three-Game Set Tonight at Idaho

BOISE, ID - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game road trip today with a western swing to Idaho Central Arena to take on the Steelheads.

Wichita hasn't played in Boise since October 19, 2019 when Idaho swept the Thunder in back-to-back games. The Thunder play three times this season in Idaho and are making their only trip to the Treasure Valley.

Tonight is the fifth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Steelheads. Wichita leads the series 3-0-1. All-time, Wichita is 11-6-3 against Idaho and 3-3-1 on the road in the series against the Steelheads.

The Thunder are coming off a 3-1 loss in Allen on Sunday afternoon and are looking to snap a four-game losing skid. Idaho knocked off Utah last weekend, 6-1.

Both teams have struggled over their last 10 games. Wichita is 2-7-1 while the Steelheads are 3-7-0. Idaho has slid into third place in the Mountain Division with 63 points and a .533 winning percentage. The Thunder are in seventh place with 56 points and a .467 mark.

A.J. White leads Idaho with 56 points. Yauheni Aksiantsiuk is second with 41. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 51 points. Peter Crinella is second with 44.

