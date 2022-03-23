Kaczperski Makes 39 Saves to Keep Heartlanders Close vs. Fort Wayne, 4-2
March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped, 4-2, to the Fort Wayne Komets Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Yuki Miura scored twice and Corbin Kaczperski tied his ECHL high with 39 saves to keep the game close. Both of Miura's goals brought the Heartlanders within one but Iowa was never able to tie after allowing the first two goals.
Miura's first goal came at 17:08 of the second. On a breakaway, he raced the puck to the slot and buried it with a backhand. His second goal came three minutes into the third at four-on-four hockey. Cole Stallard stole a Fort Wayne pass, creating a two-on-one for the Heartlanders. Stallard found Miura at net front for Miura's second career multi-goal game.
The Heartlanders went 0-for-3 on the power play while Fort Wayne went 1-for-3. Samuel Harvey earned the win with 16 saves.
Box Score
The Heartlanders continue a three-game home stand this Friday and Saturday. It's Elementary School Night on Fri., Mar. 25 vs. Cincinnati, presented by MidWestOne Bank. On Mar. 26, Iowa hosts Cincinnati again for First Responders Night, presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic. All puck drops this week are at 7:00 p.m.
Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.
Upcoming Home Games
- Friday, Mar. 25 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - Elementary School Night presented by MidWestOne Bank
- Saturday, Mar. 26 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Cincinnati - First Responders Night presented by Steindler Orthopedic Clinic
The Heartlanders Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.
