Kaczperski Makes 39 Saves to Keep Heartlanders Close vs. Fort Wayne, 4-2

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped, 4-2, to the Fort Wayne Komets Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Yuki Miura scored twice and Corbin Kaczperski tied his ECHL high with 39 saves to keep the game close. Both of Miura's goals brought the Heartlanders within one but Iowa was never able to tie after allowing the first two goals.

Miura's first goal came at 17:08 of the second. On a breakaway, he raced the puck to the slot and buried it with a backhand. His second goal came three minutes into the third at four-on-four hockey. Cole Stallard stole a Fort Wayne pass, creating a two-on-one for the Heartlanders. Stallard found Miura at net front for Miura's second career multi-goal game.

The Heartlanders went 0-for-3 on the power play while Fort Wayne went 1-for-3. Samuel Harvey earned the win with 16 saves.

Box Score

