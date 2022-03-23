Lions Fall to Swamp Rabbits

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions were the visitors in Greenville, South Carolina to take on the Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season.

In the first period, Ryan Romeo took advantage of a pinpoint Olivier Archambault pass to register his first goal in a Lions uniform. One minute later the Swamp Rabbits' Bobby Russel scored his fourth of the season to even the score. After 20 minutes of play, it was 1-1 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Although the pace was fast and furious in the second period, no goals were scored. After two periods of play, it remained 1-1.

With just over two minutes remaining in the third period, Ayden Macdonald scored the winning goal for Greenville. Final score: Swamp Rabbits-2, Lions-1.

The Lions' next game is Friday, March 25 against the Stingrays in South Carolina. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m.

Fans will be able to catch all the action on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.