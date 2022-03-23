ECHL Transactions - March 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 23, 2022:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kansas City:

Garrett Klee, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Garrett Clarke, D

Newfoundland:

Maurizio Colella, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colin Long, F returned from family leave

Allen:

Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Eric Roy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario

Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Charlotte

Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve

Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F returned from loan to Rochester

Add Loren Ulett, F returned from loan to Ontario

Maine:

Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve

Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Newfoundland:

Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Manitoba

Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve

Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve

Delete Gordie Green, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Orlando:

Add Alexei Melnichuk, G assigned by Tampa Bay

Add Kevin Lohan, D returned from loan to Ontario

Add Brian Bowen, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)

Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Reading:

Add Ryan Carlson, D added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Delete Ryan Carlson, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Sam Craggs, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alexandre Fortin, F assigned by Laval (a.m.)

Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Manitoba

Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve

Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve

Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve

