ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 23, 2022:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Kansas City:
Garrett Klee, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Garrett Clarke, D
Newfoundland:
Maurizio Colella, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jake Ryczek, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colin Long, F returned from family leave
Allen:
Add Ryan Lohin, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Eric Roy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Barnaby, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Matt Alvaro, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned by Ontario
Add Justin Nachbaur, F assigned by Charlotte
Delete Alec Rauhauser, D placed on reserve
Delete Ethan Cap, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Delete Jacob Ingham, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F returned from loan to Rochester
Add Loren Ulett, F returned from loan to Ontario
Maine:
Delete Stefanos Lekkas, G placed on reserve
Delete Lewis Zerter-Gossage, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Newfoundland:
Add Matt Hellickson, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Todd Burgess, F assigned by Manitoba
Add Derian Plouffe, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Neugold, D placed on reserve
Delete James Melindy, D placed on reserve
Delete Gordie Green, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Orlando:
Add Alexei Melnichuk, G assigned by Tampa Bay
Add Kevin Lohan, D returned from loan to Ontario
Add Brian Bowen, F added to active roster (traded from Utah)
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Timur Ibragimov, F recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Reading:
Add Ryan Carlson, D added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Delete Ryan Carlson, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Sam Craggs, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sam Craggs, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Alexandre Fortin, F assigned by Laval (a.m.)
Delete Cedric Montminy, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Alfaro, F returned from loan to Manitoba
Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve
Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Victor, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Brendan van Riemsdyk, F activated from reserve
Delete Stefan Fournier, F placed on reserve
