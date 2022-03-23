K-Wings Lose at Home, Look to Regroup in Wheeling Friday

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (31-28-0-0) fell behind early, weren't able to crack the score sheet and lost to the Cincinnati Cyclones (32-26-3-0) in the Education Day game on Wednesday at Wings Event Center, 4-0.

One minute and 18 seconds was all the time Cincinnati needed to put this one away, as the Cyclones scored three goals between the 4:17 mark and the 5:35 mark of the first period.

Kalamazoo was able to win the shot total in the second period (12-11), but Cincinnati starting goaltender Sean Bonar (10-7-0-0) stopped all 29 K-Wings shots in the game, earning his first shutout of the season.

The Wings didn't connect on their only two power play opportunities in the second period, and the Cyclones scored on the only Kalamazoo penalty assessed in the third.

Trevor Gorsuch (19-19-0-0) made 37 saves in the loss, and the K-Wings winning streak was halted at four.

The K-Wings now hit the road for three games in three days starting in Wheeling (31-25-2-0) on Friday at 7:10 p.m. EST.

Make sure to head to Old Burdick's at Wings West for the official K-Wings Watch Party, starting at 7 p.m. EST for Friday's game, as the heated rivalry continues.

