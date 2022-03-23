Growlers Top Thunder 7-3

The Newfoundland Growlers made full use of a two-day rest on the road as they returned to action with a 7-3 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Tyler Boland opened the scoring for Newfoundland five minutes into the first period as he picked up a Zach O'Brien pass in full stride and beat Alex Sakellaropoulos glove side to make it 1-0 Growlers. Pavel Gogolev made it 2-0 moments later with a hot shot from the top of the circle with 8:01 left in the 1st.

Pete MacArthur replied for the Thunder with a snipe of his own with 3:52 left in the opening frame before Boland notched one back 33 seconds later for Newfoundland, his second of the game to make it 3-1.

Luke Stevens closed out the first with a clever backhand effort, fooling Hayden Lavigne to bring proceedings to 3-2 Newfoundland after 20.

Noel Hoefenmayer brought the deficit back to two with a blast from the blueline midway through the 2nd before Jordan Kaplan clawed one back for Adirondack to get the Thunder back within one and trailing 4-3 with 1:52 left in the second.

With the Thunder pressing for an equalizer, hat-trick hero Boland banged home a loose puck to bring his personal tally to three and his team's total to five with 8:25 left in regulation.

Ben Finkelstein trickled one 200 feet into an empty Thunder net before Orrin Centazzo got in on the fun with his team leading 24th of the season as the Growlers put an exclamation mark on a 7-3 victory on Wednesday.

Quick Hits

Tyler Boland notched his first professional hat-trick with his three-goal performance.

Hayden Lavigne improves his record to 2-0-0 to open his Growlers account.

Newfoundland are back in action on Friday night against the Maine Mariners.

Three Stars

1. NFL - T. Boland

2. NFL - T. Pomerleau

3. NFL - B. Finkelstein

