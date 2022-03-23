Cyclones, Bonar Shut out K-Wings

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Kalamazoo, MI- A quick start and shutout performance from Sean Bonar helped the Cyclones pick up a statement win, downing the Kalamazoo Wings, 4-0 Wednesday morning in Michigan.

The Cyclones are 32-26-3-0 on the season and continue to hold a playoff spot with 11 games to play. Kalamazoo sits 31-28.

- Cincinnati opened the scoring with three goals 1:18 apart. Dominic Franco intercepted a puck at center ice, then cut down the right wing to slam his eighth of the season past Trevor Gorusch.

- Zack Andrusiak scooped a rebound 26 seconds later to double the lead for the Cyclones off Louie Caporusso's initial shot. The goal, Andrusiak's 25th, also gave Caporusso his 40th assist of the season.

- At the 5:35 mark, Matt Cairns completed the quick trio of goals with a shot from the left point, giving the rookie blue liner his second professional goal.

- Sean Bonar denied Wings captain Justin Taylor of getting on the board with a net front shot from the left side. Bonar fell to his stomach, flashing the glove out to rob Kalamazoo of a goal.

- Bonar again stopped a quality chance in the second when Logan Lambdin fed Matheson Iacopelli for a 2-on-1 that the net minder slid across to deny.

- Jesse Schultz collected his 20th goal of the season 3:35 into the third on a power play goal. The veteran whipped a wrist shot by Gorsuch with traffic in front, giving the 'Clones a man advantage tally in their only opportunity of the contest.

- Bonar made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and second for the Cyclones, with the only prior one this year coming from Mat Robson, also against Kalamazoo, on October 29. Bonar's ninth career shutout was his first since February 29th, 2020 against Norfolk.â¨

The Cyclones continue their road trip with an opportunity to further pad a playoff spot as they visit the Iowa Heartlanders for games on Friday and Saturday.

