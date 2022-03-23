Oilers to Host First Professional Women's Hockey Game in Oklahoma

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced that the team is hosting a professional hockey double header at the BOK Center on Saturday, April 2.

The Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts of the Premier Hockey Federation will play an exhibition game at 4:00 p.m., followed by a crucial regular season matchup between the Allen Americans and Tulsa Oilers.

Formerly the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL), the Premier Hockey Foundation (PHF) was founded in 2015 and currently consists of six teams located in the United States and Canada: the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps and the Toronto Six. The PHF was the first women's professional hockey league to pay its players. The Buffalo Beauts (2018) and the Minnesota Whitecaps (2019) have each won the Isobel Cup, awarded to the league's champion. The PHF's mission is to provide strong role models and fuel the continued growth of the sport.

"I'm so excited to be bringing women's professional hockey to Oklahoma for the first time," said Andy Scurto. "It's going to be tons of fun and a great experience for our fans, and it will be wonderful to see all of my teams playing the same day in the same building. Fans need to come out to this historic event!"

Oilers' owner Andy Scurto is on the board of the PHF and owns both the Minnesota Whitecaps and Buffalo Beauts. The 4 p.m. puck drop will be the first professional women's game to take place in Oklahoma. Tickets to the 7:05 p.m. Oilers game will grant fans access to both matchups. Both games will also be streamed on FloHockey.TV.

"This is a great opportunity to showcase our game and to continue the show for all of our fans," said Beauts goaltender Carly Jackson. "Another weekend together with my favorite people is something I couldn't be happier for. It's time for 'Go Beauts, baby!' in Tulsa!"

The game marks the second major milestone in women's hockey to take place in Tulsa. Angela Ruggiero became the first woman to play as a skater in a men's professional game on Jan. 28, 2005, recording an assist and a +2 rating for the Oilers in a 7-2 victory against Rio Grande Valley.

Sunday, April 3, both PHF teams will take the ice again at the BOK for an exhibition practice and scrimmage at 9:30am. Fans with their ticket from the prior night's game are welcome to attend. A skate with the PHF players involving the Tulsa Jr. Oilers and other youth programs will take place after the scrimmage at 11:00 a.m.

