Joe Garreffa Recalled, Reassigned

March 23, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that forward Joe Garreffa has been recalled by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League and reassigned to the Tulsa Oilers. The Solar Bears have received future considerations from Tulsa as compensation.

Garreffa, 22, recorded 22 points (9g-13a) in 38 games with the Solar Bears this season.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

